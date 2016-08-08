Nikkei hits 1-week high on strong US jobs data, weaker yen

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a one-week high on Monday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street and the yen's retreat following Friday's upbeat U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

The Nikkei gained 2.4 percent to 16,650.57 after hitting 16,652.04, its highest since Aug. 1.

The broader Topix rose 2 percent to 1,305.53, with 1.41 billion shares changing hands, compared with last week's daily average of 2.15 billion.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 2.1 percent to 11,752.51. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)