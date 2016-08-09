FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Nikkei hits 2-week high on wobbly yen, Brother surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ground higher on Tuesday, touching a 2-week peak in thin trade thanks to a wobbly yen.

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.7 percent at 16,764.97. It went as low as 16,630.56 on profit-taking before pulling back to touch 16,779.59, its highest since July 27.

Brother Industries Ltd gained 19.3 percent after the office equipment maker revised up its earnings forecast.

The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 1,317.49, with 1.89 billion shares changing hands, compared with last week's daily average of 2.15 billion.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.9 percent to 11,858.66.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
