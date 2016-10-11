BRIEF-Moody's says European Global Investment Banks de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
* Moody's - European global investment banks' de-risking will slow with heightened market uncertainty
TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a five-week high on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.
The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 17,024.76, the highest closing level since Sept. 6.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to hit a four-month closing high of 1,356.35.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to 12,144.65. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces listing of new ordinary shares
* Note 7 global sales halted for second time in less than 2 months (Updates with S.Korea media report on Samsung permanently ending Note 7 sales, analyst estimates of costs)