FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nikkei slips as yen rebounds, China trade data disappoints
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Nikkei slips as yen rebounds, China trade data disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains and slipped on Thursday as the yen clawed back ground it had lost to the dollar, with sentiment further undercut by China's weak trade numbers.

Chinese exports in September dropped by a sharper-than-expected 10 percent from a year earlier.

The dollar skidded 0.4 percent to 103.73 yen, moving away from its Wednesday high of 104.49 yen, which was its highest level since late July.

The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to end at 16,774.24, moving away from last Friday's five-week highs.

The broader Topix finished flat at 1,342.31.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged down 0.1 percent to 12,007.59. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.