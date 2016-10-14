Hedge fund Man Group's assets up 6 pct, buys real asset manager
LONDON, Oct 14 Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, said demand for its quantitative strategies and market gains pushed quarterly funds under management up 6 percent.
TOKYO Oct 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in choppy trade on Friday as index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co's strong gains offset negative sentiment from Wall Street's weakness overnight.
The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher after trading in negative territory earlier. The benchmark index was nearly flat for the week.
The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,347.19 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to 12,046.36.
Fast Retailing jumped 5 percent after the owner of the Uniqlo casual-wear brand said it expected operating profit to jump 38 percent to a record high 175 billion yen ($1.70 billion) for the year ending in August 2017.
Fast Retailing's good news contributed a hefty positive 64 points to the Nikkei. ($1 = 102.9000 yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BANGKOK, Oct 14 Thousands of weeping Thais on Friday lined the route the body of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej will take to the riverside Grand Palace ahead of a funeral and a traditional royal cremation that will need months to prepare.
PARIS, Oct 14 Billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice telecoms group said on Friday it had bought a 5.21 percent stake in its French subsidiary SFR Group, raising its stake to more than 82 percent by buying shares off the market in private transactions.