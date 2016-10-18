BRIEF-Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM partnership
* Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM to deliver HbbTV 2.0 for Italy Source text: http://bit.ly/2eAnFrj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO Oct 18 Tokyo stocks edged up on Tuesday, helped by buying in stocks which are sensitive to domestic demand, but gains were limited as investors looked to fresh catalysts from Japan Inc's interim earnings starting later this week.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 16,963.61, with real estate and construction sectors outperforming.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,356.57 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent at 12,137.09. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM to deliver HbbTV 2.0 for Italy Source text: http://bit.ly/2eAnFrj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jan-Philipp Weitz, currently head of business development at Deutsche Rohstoff AG, will take on role of CFO beginning Jan 1, 2017
Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to 28 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.