FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nikkei rises to near 6-month high on strong U.S. stocks; market prices in Clinton win in debate
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

Nikkei rises to near 6-month high on strong U.S. stocks; market prices in Clinton win in debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near six-month high on Thursday taking cues from rising U.S. stocks, as investors priced in the outcome of the final U.S. presidential election debate, which a snap poll suggested was won by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 17,235.50, the highest closing level since April 27.

A CNN/ORC snap poll said 52 percent thought Clinton won the debate while 39 percent said her Republican rival Donald Trump was the victor.

The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,370.80 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.0 percent to 12,269.41.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.