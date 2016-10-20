Nikkei rises to near 6-month high on strong U.S. stocks; market prices in Clinton win in debate

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near six-month high on Thursday taking cues from rising U.S. stocks, as investors priced in the outcome of the final U.S. presidential election debate, which a snap poll suggested was won by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 17,235.50, the highest closing level since April 27.

A CNN/ORC snap poll said 52 percent thought Clinton won the debate while 39 percent said her Republican rival Donald Trump was the victor.

The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,370.80 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.0 percent to 12,269.41.