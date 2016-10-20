Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
TOKYO Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near six-month high on Thursday taking cues from rising U.S. stocks, as investors priced in the outcome of the final U.S. presidential election debate, which a snap poll suggested was won by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 17,235.50, the highest closing level since April 27.
A CNN/ORC snap poll said 52 percent thought Clinton won the debate while 39 percent said her Republican rival Donald Trump was the victor.
The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,370.80 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.0 percent to 12,269.41.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Oct 20 Pernod Ricard Chief Financial Officer Gilles Bogaert tells Reuters by phone:
Oct 20 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Allergan, BJ's Restaurants and Lam Research, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * AMC Networks Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * Expedia Inc : Pacific Crest raises to overweight rating * Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Ventas Inc : Jefferie