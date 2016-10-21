FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nikkei falls, snaps 5-day winning streak on profit-taking
October 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

Nikkei falls, snaps 5-day winning streak on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak while investors await for major Japanese companies to report their mid-year results next week.

The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 17,184.59, falling for the first time in six sessions. For the week, it was still up 1.9 percent.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,365.29 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to 12,231.17. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

