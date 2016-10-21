BRIEF-Elliott Advisors says to reject GE offer for SLM Solutions
* Announces its intention to reject GE's tender offer for SLM Solutions
TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak while investors await for major Japanese companies to report their mid-year results next week.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 17,184.59, falling for the first time in six sessions. For the week, it was still up 1.9 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,365.29 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to 12,231.17. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says market is currently slightly hesitant and as a result we see that it takes longer to close new orders
LONDON, Oct 21 British American Tobacco has offered to buy U.S. tobacco company Reynolds American Inc in a $47 billion deal that would bring together Newport, Kent and Pall Mall cigarettes in the world's biggest listed tobacco company.