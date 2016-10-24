TOKYO Oct 24 Japanese stocks edged up in thin
trade on Monday after investors bought drugmakers on hopes for
strong mid-year earnings, offseting weakness in such cyclical
stocks as exporters which languished on profit-taking.
The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 17,234.42 in choppy
trade.
The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,367.61, with
only 1.407 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in
two months. Turnover was 1.566 trillion yen, the lowest since
May 30.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to
12,259.77.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)