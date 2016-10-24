TOKYO Oct 24 Japanese stocks edged up in thin trade on Monday after investors bought drugmakers on hopes for strong mid-year earnings, offseting weakness in such cyclical stocks as exporters which languished on profit-taking.

The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 17,234.42 in choppy trade.

The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,367.61, with only 1.407 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in two months. Turnover was 1.566 trillion yen, the lowest since May 30.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to 12,259.77. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)