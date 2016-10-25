BRIEF-Shenzhen Clou Electronics announces lawsuit filed by ReneSola Ltd due to contract dispute
* Says a Zhejiang-based energy firm, ReneSola Ltd, filed lawsuit against the co regarding contract dispute
(Corrects to say Kyushu Railway jumped 15 pct in first paragraph)
TOKYO Oct 25 Japanese stocks rose to a six-month high on Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted hopes that exporters' earnings will recover, while Kyushu Railway Co jumped 15 percent in its market debut.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to 17,365.25, the highest closing level since April 25.
The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,377.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 12,349.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
PRAGUE, Oct 25 Core profit at Central European Media Enterprises (CME) more than doubled to $18.0 million in the third quarter, lifted by rising television advertising spending in its key markets, the company said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, Oct 25 The jury in the trial of a British investment banker accused of murdering two Indonesian women in his Hong Kong apartment on Tuesday watched a horrific video that he filmed while sexually torturing and killing his first victim.