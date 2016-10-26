TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average pared earlier losses and edged up on Wednesday, with a weak yen shoring up market sentiment.

The Nikkei rose 0.15 percent to 17,391.84, its highest since April 28.

The index posted its third straight days of gains as the yen weakened to a three-month low against the dollar, supporting exporters' hopes of an earnings boost.

The mining sector lost 1 percent, hurt by declining oil prices. Sectors related to domestic demand fared better, with construction gaining 1.1 percent.

The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,382.70, supported by prospects of exchange traded funds (ETF) buying by the Bank of Japan.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to 12,395.97. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)