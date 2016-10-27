FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nikkei falls in choppy trade as investors wary of earnings
October 27, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

Nikkei falls in choppy trade as investors wary of earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in choppy trade on Thursday as anxious investors waited on earnings results from major companies after Canon Inc , a key exporter, issued a profit warning due to the yen's recent strength.

The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 17,336.42 after flirting with positive territory earlier.

The broader Topix declined 0.1 percent to 1,382.01 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.1 percent to 12,387.14. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

