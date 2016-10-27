BRIEF-LG Elec says Q4 smartphone shipments to rise significantly vs Q3
* Says it expects heightened product safety sensitivity from smartphone customers
TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in choppy trade on Thursday as anxious investors waited on earnings results from major companies after Canon Inc , a key exporter, issued a profit warning due to the yen's recent strength.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 17,336.42 after flirting with positive territory earlier.
The broader Topix declined 0.1 percent to 1,382.01 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.1 percent to 12,387.14. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* CFO departs as ABB opts for 'new talent' (Adds comment from CEO, pre-market shares)
TOKYO, Oct 27 Asian shares extended losses on Thursday after disappointing earnings from technology giant Apple dragged on Wall Street, while the dollar firmed but remained shy of this week's nearly nine-month highs.