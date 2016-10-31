FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nikkei drops on US election uncertainty but shipping stocks steam ahead
October 31, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

Nikkei drops on US election uncertainty but shipping stocks steam ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Monday as heightened uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept investors on edge, but shares of major shipping firms jumped after news that they will merge their container shipping businesses.

Trading was choppy as most investors opted to stay on the sidelines before major events this week such as the Bank Of Japan's policy meeting, which ends on Tuesday. The BOJ is likely to hold off on expanding stimulus after a major policy overhaul last month.

Investors are also focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve policy review on Wednesday and U.S. jobs data on Friday, ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election which some polls now suggest may be too close to call.

The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 17,425.02 points, while the broader Topix was marginally higher, adding 0.04 percent to 1,393.02. The Nikkei benchmark index rose 5.9 percent this month.

Turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section in October hit the lowest this year, while volume was the lowest since September 2012.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to 12,487.46.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
