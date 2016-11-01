TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei edged up in choppy trade on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan held policy steady, as expected, while disappointing earnings forecasts from some bellwether companies capped gains.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 17,442.40, after trading in negative territory.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,393.19 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 12,486.60. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)