BRIEF-Ford Of Canada, Unifor reach tentative agreement on new national labour contract
* Ford of canada - Ford Of Canada,Unifor reached tentative agreement on four-year national labour contract covering more than 6,400 unionized employees
TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei edged up in choppy trade on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan held policy steady, as expected, while disappointing earnings forecasts from some bellwether companies capped gains.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 17,442.40, after trading in negative territory.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,393.19 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 12,486.60. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
ZHUHAI, China, Nov 1 State-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) on Tuesday forecast the global airline industry will need almost 40,000 new planes worth $5.23 trillion over the next 20 years, with Chinese buyers taking almost a fifth of that.
