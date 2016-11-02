FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nikkei drops to 2-week low on U.S. election concerns
November 2, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

Nikkei drops to 2-week low on U.S. election concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as worries over the U.S. presidential election prompted a recoil in global markets, with a stronger yen adding to the cautious mood.

The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 17,134.68, the lowest closing price since Oct. 19. It was the biggest daily drop since early August.

The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to 1,368.44 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.8 percent to 12,259.70.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
