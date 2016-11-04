Nikkei falls on uncertainty over U.S. election; posts biggest weekly drop since early Aug

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 2-1/2-week low on Friday after major stocks like automakers stumbled on continued uncertainty surrounding next week's U.S. presidential election.

The Nikkei ended 1.3 percent lower at 16,905.36, the lowest closing level since Oct. 17. For the week, the Nikkei tumbled 3.1 percent, the biggest weekly drop in four months.

The broader Topix dropped 1.6 percent to 1,347.04 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.6 percent to 12,066.29. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Smon Cameron-Moore)