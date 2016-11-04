BRIEF-Euronext October ADV on commodities derivatives down 15 pct
* Euronext nv - average daily volume on equity index derivatives for october 2016 was 202,246 contracts, up +0.4%
TOKYO Nov 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 2-1/2-week low on Friday after major stocks like automakers stumbled on continued uncertainty surrounding next week's U.S. presidential election.
The Nikkei ended 1.3 percent lower at 16,905.36, the lowest closing level since Oct. 17. For the week, the Nikkei tumbled 3.1 percent, the biggest weekly drop in four months.
The broader Topix dropped 1.6 percent to 1,347.04 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.6 percent to 12,066.29. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Smon Cameron-Moore)
* Presidential election race overshadows jobs data later Friday
Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 24 points at 6,766 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.