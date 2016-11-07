Nikkei lifted by risk appetite, weaker yen after FBI clears Clinton

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday, buoyed by a recovery in global risk appetite after news that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will not face charges from the latest probe into her use of a private email server.

The Nikkei ended up 1.6 percent at 17,177.21. It pulled away from 2-1/2 week lows plumbed on Friday, when it marked a 3.1 percent drop for the week - its largest weekly fall in four months.

The broader Topix finished up 1.2 percent at 1,362.80, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.2 percent to 12,212.46.

FBI Director James Comey said in a letter to Congress that the agency's review of the newly discovered emails did not change the agency's previous conclusion that no charges were warranted against Clinton ahead of Tuesday's election.

Markets had been roiled in recent sessions by signs of a tightening presidential race between frontrunner Clinton and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, whose stances on foreign policy, trade and immigration raised fears about their potential impact on global growth.

The possibility of a Trump victory had lifted the perceived safe-haven yen, which fell back on the latest news and gave Japanese equities a tailwind. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)