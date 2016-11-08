Nikkei ends flat as investors wary ahead of U.S. election

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, with cautious investors opting to stay on the sidelines before the U.S. presidential election.

The Nikkei ended 0.03 percent lower at 17,171.38 points after flirting with positive territory briefly.

With hours to go before Americans vote, Democrat Hillary Clinton has about a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project.

But some key swing states are too close to call.

The broader Topix ended 0.1 percent higher at 1,363.49 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.1 percent at 12,218.25. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)