9 months ago
Nikkei rises as weak yen helps exporters; hopes grow for Trump policies
November 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

Nikkei rises as weak yen helps exporters; hopes grow for Trump policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jpanese shares rose on Monday as a weak yen bolstered exporter shares, with the Nikkei rising 1.7 percent to 17,672.62, the highest closing level since Feb 2.

Expectations that the Trump Administration's policies will stoke U.S. inflation, and upbeat economic data at home, underpinned financials and the market's outlook.

The broader Topix rose 1.6 percent to 1,400.00, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.6 percent to 12,583.05. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
