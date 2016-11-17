FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Japanese stocks rise marginally after BOJ bond operation weakens yen
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 17, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 9 months ago

Japanese stocks rise marginally after BOJ bond operation weakens yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended marginally higher on Thursday as stocks were bought after the central bank's first fixed-rate debt purchasing operation weakened the yen.

The Nikkei ended flat at 17,862.63 in choppy trade, while the Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,423.08. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.1 percent, to 12,786.58.

Utility and food sectors attracted buying, while financials, beneficiaries of rising U.S. yields and Japanese bond yields, slipped on profit-taking. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

