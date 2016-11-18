FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to 10-1/2-month high as weakened yen seen boosting earnings
November 18, 2016 / 6:25 AM

Nikkei rises to 10-1/2-month high as weakened yen seen boosting earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 10-1/2-month high on Friday as the yen weakened further against the surging dollar, raising prospects for better-than-expected exporters' earnings.

The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 17,967.41, its highest level since Jan. 6.

For the week, the index gained 3.4 percent, the biggest weekly gain since early September.

The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,428.46 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to 12,819.33.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa

