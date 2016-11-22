FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Nikkei posts 5-day winning streak, earthquake impact seen limited
November 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Nikkei posts 5-day winning streak, earthquake impact seen limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up in choppy trade on Tuesday to close on a five-day winning streak, but gains were limited as investors opted not to take big positions before a national holiday in Japan.

A powerful earthquake that hit northern Japan in the early morning had only a limited impact on the market.

The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 18,162.94, its highest close since early January.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,447.50 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to 12,983.20.

Markets in Japan will be closed on Wednesday for Labor Thanksgiving Day . (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

