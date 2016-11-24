FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Nikkei rises for 6th day as dollar gains vs yen on U.S. rate hike hopes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

Nikkei rises for 6th day as dollar gains vs yen on U.S. rate hike hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a sixth day on Thursday helped by hopes for better exporters' earnings as the dollar jumped against the yen.

The dollar's rise followed upbeat U.S. economic data that further raised the prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.

The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent higher at 18,333.41, extending its gains into a sixth day to post its longest winning streak since mid-July.

The Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,459.96, rising for a 10th day.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to 13,105.50. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.