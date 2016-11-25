TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a seventh straight session on Friday after U.S. shares
soared and the dollar jumped further against the yen, boosting
prospects for better corporate earnings.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 18,381.22, extending
its longest winning streak since November 2015.
For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.3 percent, rising
for three straight weeks.
The broader Topix ended 0.3 percent higher to
1,464.53, rising for an 11th day to post the longest winning
streak since May 2015.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to
13,146.29.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)