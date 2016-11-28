FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Japanese shares bounce back on bargain-hunting to end mostly higher
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

Japanese shares bounce back on bargain-hunting to end mostly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares erased early losses to end mostly higher on Monday as domestic investors scooped up financials and defensive shares, helping the broader Topix index to log a rise for a twelth consecutive day.

The Nikkei ended down 0.1 percent at 18,356.89, as bargain hunters brought the index back from an early fall of 0.9 percent.

But the Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,469.58. It has risen in every session from Nov. 10, gaining 12.9 percent in its longest winning streak since mid-2015.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.3 percent to 13,187.85.

Utilities were the top gainer with rise of 1.8 percent, followed by banks, which gained 1.5 percent.

Exporters, which have large weightings in the Nikkei, were hit by a stronger yen, with Fanuc falling 1.2 percent and Nissan Motor dropping 0.9 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.