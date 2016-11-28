TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese shares erased early losses to end mostly higher on Monday as domestic investors scooped up financials and defensive shares, helping the broader Topix index to log a rise for a twelth consecutive day.

The Nikkei ended down 0.1 percent at 18,356.89, as bargain hunters brought the index back from an early fall of 0.9 percent.

But the Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,469.58. It has risen in every session from Nov. 10, gaining 12.9 percent in its longest winning streak since mid-2015.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.3 percent to 13,187.85.

Utilities were the top gainer with rise of 1.8 percent, followed by banks, which gained 1.5 percent.

Exporters, which have large weightings in the Nikkei, were hit by a stronger yen, with Fanuc falling 1.2 percent and Nissan Motor dropping 0.9 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)