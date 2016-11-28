UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog says North West Shelf gas venture underpaying royalties
* NW Shelf says royalty compliance is "robust" (Adds maximum underpayment, NW Shelf comments)
TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese shares erased early losses to end mostly higher on Monday as domestic investors scooped up financials and defensive shares, helping the broader Topix index to log a rise for a twelth consecutive day.
The Nikkei ended down 0.1 percent at 18,356.89, as bargain hunters brought the index back from an early fall of 0.9 percent.
But the Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,469.58. It has risen in every session from Nov. 10, gaining 12.9 percent in its longest winning streak since mid-2015.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.3 percent to 13,187.85.
Utilities were the top gainer with rise of 1.8 percent, followed by banks, which gained 1.5 percent.
Exporters, which have large weightings in the Nikkei, were hit by a stronger yen, with Fanuc falling 1.2 percent and Nissan Motor dropping 0.9 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* NW Shelf says royalty compliance is "robust" (Adds maximum underpayment, NW Shelf comments)
Nov 28 Nanoco Group Plc, a technology company spun out of the University of Manchester, said it bought a group of quantum dot patents from Eastman Kodak Co for an undisclosed sum.
* Commercial terms of patent acquisition are undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)