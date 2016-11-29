RPT-Shell considering selling its Iraq oil assets -sources
LONDON, Nov 28 Royal Dutch Shell is considering selling out of its oil fields in Iraq as part of its global $30 billion asset disposal programme, industry sources said on Monday.
TOKYO Nov 29 Japanese stocks dropped on Tuesday in thin trade after Wall Street fell, while a stronger yen hurt sentiment and insurers took a breather from recent gains.
The Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 18,307.04.
The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent at 1,468.57, with only 1.956 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in two weeks.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.1 percent at 13,179.86.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)
Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Nov 29 For the first time since 2008, OPEC is set to strike a deal to cut oil output that may boost prices. It may also give itself a bloody nose in Asia, where big buyers are ramping up supplies from elsewhere and say they don't want to pay more for fuel.