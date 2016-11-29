TOKYO Nov 29 Japanese stocks dropped on Tuesday in thin trade after Wall Street fell, while a stronger yen hurt sentiment and insurers took a breather from recent gains.

The Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 18,307.04.

The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent at 1,468.57, with only 1.956 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in two weeks.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.1 percent at 13,179.86.

