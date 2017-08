TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of an OPEC meeting later in the day to decide on production cuts and a crucial weekend referendum in Italy.

The Nikkei share average was flat at 18,308.48.

The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,469.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,182.36.