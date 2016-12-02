TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday as investors locked in gains ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day, but the benchmark index still rose for the fourth consecutive week.

The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 18,426.08 points, but gained 0.2 percent on the week.

The broader Topix as well as the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 were both down 0.4 percent at 1,477.98 and 13,258.60, respectively. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)