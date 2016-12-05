FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls as Italy vote creates selling opportunity
December 5, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

Nikkei falls as Italy vote creates selling opportunity

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a constitutional reform referendum gave investors an opportunity to sell into a market that had rallied to 11-month highs late last week.

The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 18,274.99, its lowest closing level since Nov. 22.

Tokyo's banking sub-sector index underperformed to lose 1.8 percent amid caution over the referendum's effect on Italy's banking system.

The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 both fell 0.8 percent to 1,466.96 and 13,156.93, respectively. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

