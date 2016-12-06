BRIEF-French oil major Total awarded exploration blocks in offshore Mexico
* Total has been awarded exploration licenses on 3 Blocks in offshore Mexico, following the country's first competitive deep water bid round
TOKYO Dec 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday as strong U.S. economic data helped calm worries about instability in the European Union after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation.
The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher to 18,360.54.
The broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,477.20 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to 13,238.63.
OSLO, Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Braas says to take measures to have injunction lifted (Adds comment from Standard Industries)