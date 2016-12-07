FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Nikkei rises on Wall St record; SoftBank soars on US investment plan
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 7, 2016 / 6:17 AM / 9 months ago

Nikkei rises on Wall St record; SoftBank soars on US investment plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a surge in index-heavyweight SoftBank after it announced a bold investment foray into the United States.

SoftBank ended 6.2 percent higher after Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said he would invest $50 billion in U.S. companies.

The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 18,496.69 points. SoftBank contributed a hefty positive 50 points to the Nikkei, or more than a third of the benchmark index's point gains.

The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 1,490.62 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 13,344.30.

Investment sentiment was also support by another record close on Wall Street overnight. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

