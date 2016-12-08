UPDATE 1-India scraps wheat import duty, raising doubts about output estimates
* Droughts in 2014, 2015 led to stock drawdown (Adds finance minister, analyst, context)
TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at the highest level since last December on Thursday as upbeat Chinese trade data boosted sentiment, while Tepco shares soared on news Japan will increase an interest-free loan related to its Fukushima costs.
The Nikkei ended 1.5 percent higher at 18,765.47, the highest level since December 2015.
Risk appetite got a boost after China reported upbeat trade figures with exports and imports both beating forecasts.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc jumped 18 percent after a source said Japan will increase an interest-free loan by more than a third to 14 trillion yen ($123 billion).
The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 1,512.69, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.5 percent to 13,545.11. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Droughts in 2014, 2015 led to stock drawdown (Adds finance minister, analyst, context)
Dec 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 16 and 25 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index was up 1.8 percent to 6,902.23 at its close on Wednesday, as investors snapped up bank and mining stocks and rotated out of more "defensive" parts of the market. * GLENCORE: Russia said on Wednesday it sold a stake in oil giant Rosneft for 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and com
MADRID, Dec 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: