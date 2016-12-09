FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei jumps to highest in a year on Wall St strength, weaker yen
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 9, 2016 / 6:24 AM / 8 months ago

Nikkei jumps to highest in a year on Wall St strength, weaker yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to their highest level in a year on Friday, supported by Wall Street gains and solid buying of exporters on the back of a weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 18,996.37, the highest closing level since December 2015.

The index rose 3.1 percent on the week for its fifth straight weekly gain.

The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,525.36, with 3.1 billion shares changing hands, the highest volume in a month due to the settlement of December futures and options.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 13,655.69.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer

