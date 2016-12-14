FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends little changed ahead of Fed's policy decision
December 14, 2016 / 6:12 AM / 10 months ago

Nikkei ends little changed ahead of Fed's policy decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average ended little changed on Wednesday, with investors wary of taking fresh positions ahead of a closely watched monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.02 percent at 19.253.61, with the rise just enough for the index to mark its seventh straight day of gains. It brushed a one-year high of 19,284.28 early in the day following Wall Street’s record high close overnight.

The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,538.69 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.1 percent to 13,772.99.

A quarter-point rate rise by the Fed later in the day is fully priced in, as are two more hikes next year. Any hint that the Fed may move more aggressively than that would likely send the dollar higher and jolt other markets.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill

