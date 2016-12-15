FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Nikkei near flat in choppy trade as yen weakens after U.S. raises rates
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 8 months ago

Nikkei near flat in choppy trade as yen weakens after U.S. raises rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose fractionally on Thursday in choppy trade as the dollar surged against the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in a year and hinted further hikes could come at a faster pace than the market had expected.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 19,273.79 after dipping into negative territory.

The Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,542.72 after turning positive on the year earlier.

In early trade, the Topix briefly traded above 1,547.30, the closing price of the last trading day of 2015.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to 13,804.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.