8 months ago
Nikkei rises for 9th day on solid Wall Street, weak yen
December 16, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 8 months ago

Nikkei rises for 9th day on solid Wall Street, weak yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to cap a nine-day rally as strength on Wall Street and a weaker yen buoyed confidence.

The Nikkei climbed 0.7 percent to 19,401.15, with the ninth day of gains the longest winning streak since May 2015.

For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.1 percent, posting sixth weekly gains.

The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,550.67 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 13,882.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
