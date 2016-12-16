UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 16
Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to cap a nine-day rally as strength on Wall Street and a weaker yen buoyed confidence.
The Nikkei climbed 0.7 percent to 19,401.15, with the ninth day of gains the longest winning streak since May 2015.
For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.1 percent, posting sixth weekly gains.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,550.67 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 13,882.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* says co became aware of complaint from numerous states filed in Connecticut
* Has provisionally found that Actavis UK has broken competition law by charging excessive prices to NHS for hydrocortisone tablets.