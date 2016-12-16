TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to cap a nine-day rally as strength on Wall Street and a weaker yen buoyed confidence.

The Nikkei climbed 0.7 percent to 19,401.15, with the ninth day of gains the longest winning streak since May 2015.

For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.1 percent, posting sixth weekly gains.

The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,550.67 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 13,882.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)