FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Nikkei rises after market digests BOJ policy outcome
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 8 months ago

Nikkei rises after market digests BOJ policy outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday after the market digested the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain current monetary policy, while the yen's fall versus the dollar lifted overall sentiment.

The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 19,494.53, the highest closing level since early December in 2015.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and took a more upbeat view of the economy than of late, reinforcing market expectations that its future policy direction could be an increase - not a cut - in interest rates.

The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,552.36 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 13,912.64. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.