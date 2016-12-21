BRIEF-Sunoco Lp entered into an amendment to that certain credit agreement
* Sunoco- libor rate loans increased from 2.500% to 3.00%, maximum applicable margin for base rate loans increased from 1.500% to 2.00% under amendment
TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday in choppy trade ahead of the holidays as investors locked in gains after the market hovered at more than one-year highs earlier.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 19,444.49 after trading in positive territory in the morning.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent at 1,544.94, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to 13,850.89.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Chesapeake Energy Corp- redemption price for notes is equal to sum of outstanding principal amount thereof and make-whole amount
* Easterly Acquisition Corp- Easterly intends to reconvene special meeting at 10:00 a.m., eastern time, on December 30, 2016