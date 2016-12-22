DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 9
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese stocks edged down from one-year highs on Thursday as investors took profits from recent gainers such as financials in otherwise thinning trade ahead of the holiday season.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 percent to 19,427.67. The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,543.82.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri