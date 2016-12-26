FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Nikkei falls as weak yen trend pauses, volume, turnover lowest in 2 months
December 26, 2016 / 6:29 AM / 8 months ago

Nikkei falls as weak yen trend pauses, volume, turnover lowest in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday in thin trade led by falls in banking and exporter stocks with risk appetite sapped by a pause in the yen's recent tendency to weaken.

The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 19,396.64.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 117.16 yen versus 10-month highs of 118.66 yen hit earlier this month.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,538.14, with only 1.44 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Oct. 24. Turnover was 1.63 trillion yen, also the lowest level since the same day.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to 13,785.73. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

