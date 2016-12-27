FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Nikkei ends nearly flat in thin trade; Toshiba plummets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 6:12 AM / 8 months ago

Nikkei ends nearly flat in thin trade; Toshiba plummets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Tuesday in thin trade, while Toshiba Corp plummeted nearly 12 percent after saying that it was considering booking a goodwill impairment loss of several hundreds of billion yen.

The Nikkei ended 0.03 percent higher at 19,403.06, but the broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,536.22.

Volume on the main board was 1.749 billion shares, compared with 30-day average daily volume of 2.375 billion shares.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent to 13,775.68.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.