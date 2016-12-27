Nikkei ends nearly flat in thin trade; Toshiba plummets

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Tuesday in thin trade, while Toshiba Corp plummeted nearly 12 percent after saying that it was considering booking a goodwill impairment loss of several hundreds of billion yen.

The Nikkei ended 0.03 percent higher at 19,403.06, but the broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,536.22.

Volume on the main board was 1.749 billion shares, compared with 30-day average daily volume of 2.375 billion shares.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent to 13,775.68.