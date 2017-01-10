FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Japanese stocks decline as yen strengthens, Trump speech awaited
January 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 7 months ago

Japanese stocks decline as yen strengthens, Trump speech awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday with a strengthening yen weighing on exporter shares, although hopes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would provide hints about stimulus at an upcoming speech helped curb the losses.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday that will be his first since winning the election in November.

The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 19,301.44. The broader Topix was down 0.7 percent at 1,542.31 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.8 percent to 13,816.61. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

