7 months ago
Nikkei falls to near 2-week low after Trump speech disappoints; drugmakers battered
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 7 months ago

Nikkei falls to near 2-week low after Trump speech disappoints; drugmakers battered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a near two-week low on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump failed at a highly-anticipated media briefing to provide clarity on future fiscal policies.

The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 19,134.70, the lowest closing level since Dec. 30.

The pharmaceutical sector was battered, falling 2.8 percent, the worst performer on the board.

Trump said pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" in the prices they charged the U.S. government for medicines, and promised to change it.

Astellas Pharma tumbled 4.2 percent, Ono Pharmaceutical dropped 3.6 percent and Shionogi & Co declined 3.7 percent.

The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,535.41 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to 13,743.96.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
