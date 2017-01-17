FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Nikkei falls to near 6-week low on strong yen; Honda tumbles
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 7 months ago

Nikkei falls to near 6-week low on strong yen; Honda tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.5 percent lower at 18,813.53, the weakest closing level since Dec. 8.

Honda Motor Co skidded 2.7 percent after it said the passenger-side air bag of one of its Fit compact multi-purpose vehicles ruptured late last month, resulting in minor injury to the car's driver.

Investors were also bracing for a speech by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May later in the global session as well as Friday's inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The broader Topix shed 1.4 percent to 1,509.10, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent at 13,516.30. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.